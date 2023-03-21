 Watch: British cop joins Indians in dance outside High Commission in London during protest against Khalistani elements
A video shared by news agency ANI showed the British policeman in his uniform dancing with Indians outside the embassy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

As Indian nationals (NRIs) and supporters gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to protest the vandalism by Khakistani elements and in support of Indian flag, even the British policeman was seen dancing with them.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the British policeman in his uniform shouting and dancing with Indians outside the embassy.

Indians in the United Kingdom gathered at India House in London on Tuesday to show support for their country after some pro Khalistani protesters pulled down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission earlier on Sunday.

Responding to the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan had said in a tweet, "I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today (Sunday). There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour."

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis had described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday evening.

With tiranga in hand, Sikhs take out march to British High Commission in Delhi; chant 'we love...
article-image
