 With tiranga in hand, Sikhs take out march to British High Commission in Delhi; chant 'we love India'
Khalistani supporters had detached the Indian flag from first-floor balcony and vandalised the Indian High Commission in UK on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
WATCH: Sikhs take out march to British High Commission in New Delhi; chants of 'we love India' heard | Twitter video screengrab

New Delhi: In response to the incident of vandalism at the Indian High Commission in the UK, a group of Sikhs took out a march to the British High Commission in New Delhi. The group was holding the national flag and chanting 'we love India' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. A video of the same has emerged on social media.

Watch the video here:

Message from the sikh community

The video comes as a response by the Sikh community in India, who were out to give a loud and clear message to all the Anti-India elements sitting abroad.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the video and wrote, "We love India" Through this protest at the British High Commission, the Sikhs of India have sent a loud and clear message to all the anti-India elements sitting abroad. We won’t let a few defame or weaken the bond of the entire community with our nation."

Khalistani supporters had detached the Indian flag from first-floor balcony and vandalised the Indian High Commission in UK on Sunday. An arrest was made by the police in the matter today. Senior officials were called to the Indian High Commission around 1.50 pm GMT on Sunday following the vandalism.

Two guards had suffered injuries in the Sunday incident.

London Mayor condemns attack

Responding to the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said in a tweet, "I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today (Sunday). There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour." An investigation has been launched by the Met, he added.

