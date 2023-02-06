e-Paper Get App
Watch: Birds displayed unusual behaviour just moments before devastating earthquake in Turkey

More than 2,300 people have been killed in Turkey in less than 24 hours as three massive earthquakes and aftershocks cause widespread destruction.

Monday, February 06, 2023
article-image
A video on Twitter allegedly taken before the catastrophic earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that hit Turkey on Monday shows strange behavior by the birds. 

In a video posted by @OsintTV,  it can be seen that hundreds of birds chirping and hovering in the sky as they settled themselves on snow-clad trees.

As per reports, researchers think birds can sense a natural disaster coming, especially hurricanes and tsunamis coming.

Birds can detect natural disasters

A report published in 2014 showed birds dodged storms by listening to infra sound and evacuating 24 hours before the bad weather hit.

Further, as per this website, “The earliest reference we have to unusual animal behavior prior to a significant earthquake is from Greece in 373 BC. Rats, weasels, snakes, and centipedes reportedly left their homes and headed for safety several days before a destructive earthquake.”

article-image

