Watch: Birds displayed unusual behaviour just moments before devastating earthquake in Turkey

A video on Twitter allegedly taken before the catastrophic earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that hit Turkey on Monday shows strange behavior by the birds.

In a video posted by @OsintTV, it can be seen that hundreds of birds chirping and hovering in the sky as they settled themselves on snow-clad trees.

As per reports, researchers think birds can sense a natural disaster coming, especially hurricanes and tsunamis coming.

Birds can detect natural disasters

A report published in 2014 showed birds dodged storms by listening to infra sound and evacuating 24 hours before the bad weather hit.

Further, as per this website , “The earliest reference we have to unusual animal behavior prior to a significant earthquake is from Greece in 373 BC. Rats, weasels, snakes, and centipedes reportedly left their homes and headed for safety several days before a destructive earthquake.”

More than 2,300 people have been killed in Turkey in less than 24 hours as three massive earthquakes and aftershocks cause widespread destruction.

