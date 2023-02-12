WATCH: After spy balloon, US shoots down another unidentified object; this time over Canada; video surfaces |

Canada: The US downed yet another flying object on Saturday. This time over Canada in a closely coordinated action between the militaries of the two countries.

BREAKING 🚨: Canada says it shot down an unidentified flying object



The wreckage will now be investigated pic.twitter.com/dAIOlyzhKa — Latest in space 🪐 (@latestinspace) February 12, 2023

Third shoot down by the US within 8 days

The Saturday shooting was the the third by the US starting with the downing of the Chinese spy balloon on February 4 after it had drifted across the American mainland for a week entering the US through Alaska on January 28. Another object was blown out of the skies on Friday over Alaska.

There was no word from both the US and Canada on the origin, ownership and purpose of the object downed on Saturday.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

US President and Canadian Prime Minister assigned the task to NORAD

Following a call between the Prime Minister of Canada and the US President, President Biden authorised US fighter aircraft assigned to North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) to work with Canada to take down a high-altitude airborne object over northern Canada today," said the US Department of Defence on Saturday.

NORAD detected the object on Friday over Alaska. Two US F-22 fighter jets monitored the object to study and characterize it, the Department of Defence said and added the monitoring continued till the object floated into Canadian airspace, with the US jets joined by Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft.

A US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X finally, in a mission closely coordinated by US and Canadian authorities.

There had been no statement from Canada till the filing of this report.

