Republican Debate: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Hinduphobia Fight

A super PAC (Political Action Committee) memo that lists out debating points to aid number 2 Republican candidate Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has shown how he should attack his rival and multimillionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s Hindu faith, beliefs, and the Indian caste system. It goes on to advise DeSantis to spew insults on Ramaswamy in Trump-style calling him ‘Fake Vivek’ or ‘Vivek the Fake.’” This will create a “moment” for media coverage, the memo added.

Ramaswamy, whose roots can be traced back to Palakkad in Kerala, is the number 3 candidate and his popularity graph is fast growing though he and DeSantis are far behind former president Donald Trump who has refused to join the debate among Republican candidates in Milwaukee on August 23.

The document says: “Ramaswamy — a Hindu who grew up visiting relatives in India and was very much ingrained in India’s caste system — supports this as a mechanism to preserve meritocracy in America and ensure everyone starts on a level playing field,” the document states.

When asked to comment on the reason for highlighting Ramaswamy’s religion and background, the super PAC’S chief executive, Chris Jankowski, said: “We are highlighting that his philosophy of government is a direct reflection of his life experience. When his parents moved here from India, they had an 85 percent inheritance tax. In fact, his support of the inheritance tax is connected to the argument he makes in his book against meritocracy.”

In a reaction from Ramaswamy’s side, Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson, said: “Vivek has traveled and is grateful for the warm support he has received from Christian voters across the country. The one-off attacks on his faith do not represent the views of most Christians who respect Vivek’s forthrightness and honesty about his own faith.”

“When they get to know him, they see that Vivek shares and lives by the same Judeo-Christian values that this nation was founded on — and that the way Vivek lives his family life offers a positive example for their own children and grandchildren,” she added.

Following criticisms, the group removed a key memo summarizing the suggested strategy for the debate. Notably missing from the debate materials is a document focused on Trump, who has been attacking DeSantis mercilessly for months.

Ramaswamy is seen as a threat to DeSantis who is fighting to remain in second place behind former president Donald Trump. With six months until the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy has been gaining on DeSantis in some public polls.

Meanwhile, Tesla chief and billionaire Elon Musk has praised Ramaswamy calling him a "very promising candidate.” Interestingly, Musk is known for backing DeSantis’ campaign. He had pledged his support months before DeSantis made his campaign official. However, Musk’s praise could indicate that he may jump ship and join the Ramaswamy bandwagon.

