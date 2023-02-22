Vivek Ramaswamy: All you need to know about the Indian- American in race for 2024 US Elections

Vivek Ramaswamy | twitter

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-origin health care and tech sector entrepreneur, conservative commentator, and author, declared his candidacy for US president in an interview with Fox News.

Ramaswamy joins the Republican field following the announcements of former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Let's know more about the Indian-American in the race for the 2024 US elections:

Ramaswamy was born on August 9, 1985, Cincinnati, Ohio, to Indian parents V.G. Ramaswamy and Geetha. His parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio.

He completed his Doctor of Law from Yale University and graduated from Harvard University in 2007.

Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Asset Management last year and currently serves as the Executive Chairman. Before Strive, he founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences.

In 2015 and 2016, Vivek Ramaswamy led the largest biotech IPOs, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products.

As per Forbes, Ramaswamy had a net worth of $600 million in 2016, when he was among America's richest entrepreneurs under the age of 40.

The 37-year-old is the author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" and has been dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc." in a New Yorker magazine profile last year. He also wrote the book "Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence," published on September 13, 2022.

