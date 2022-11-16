Donald Trump announces his candidacy for 2024 US presidential election; Here's how Twitterati reacted

The former President of the United States of America announced yesterday that he will run for President of the United States in 2024. The 45th president of the US has filed the paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission for a 2024 White House bid.
Trump's long-awaited campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on January 6 last year.
"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing that I will run for President of the United States. This will be our campaign altogether, " the former president stated while announcing his bid for 2024.
"I am your voice," he said, asserting that he will ensure that President Biden, a Democrat, is not re-elected in 2024.
"Are you getting ready? And I am too," Trump told his supporters, noting that his Republican Party did not do as well as it should have, even as he emphasised that the Republican candidates supported by him had a better strike rate.
The United States is going through tough times, he said.
"Together we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests. Our country is being destroyed before your very eyes," he said.
After his speech, people in America shared their opinions and views regarding Trump being the president.
Read their reactions below:
(Agency inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)