Viral Video Shows Press Members Allegedly Stealing Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting | X @TeslaBoomerPapa

Fear gripped attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25 after a 31-year-old suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, opened fire, triggering concerns over major security lapses at one of the United States’ most tightly protected events.

Many developments have taken place since the shooting, and videos showing how the shocking incident unfolded have gone viral on social media platforms. Among the clips circulating, one video is drawing attention not for the shooting, but for alleged theft.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yes, stealing reportedly took place alongside the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. A clip of press members who attended the high-profile event is going viral for allegedly taking wine bottles after the incident.

In the clip, a few members of the press are seen laughing and clicking selfies following the shooting, while others are leaving the venue as hotel staff clear the hall. Some are seen holding bottles of wine while taking photos, as if nothing had happened. A woman in a black coat is also seen walking up to a table and grabbing not just one, but two bottles of wine before walking away.

This behaviour by a few members of the press has been sharply criticised for its unserious demeanour following an incident that sent shockwaves through the American leadership.

Also Watch:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens took to the comments section to express their views on the alleged theft that took place on April 25 at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Some reactions were humorous, while others were strongly critical.

President Trump Speaks Out On The Shooting

Donald Trump described the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC as “shocking,” noting that he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for something falling.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I heard a noise and... I thought it was a tray going down. I've heard that many times, and it was a pretty loud noise. It was from quite far away. He hadn't breached the area at all."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further mentioned that First Lady Melania Trump quickly sensed the danger upon hearing the shots, recalling her reaction: “That’s a bad noise.” The President also commended law enforcement agencies for their swift action, saying the situation was brought under control quickly.