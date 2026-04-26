'I Thought The Shooter Was...': UFC President Dana White Reacts After Shooting Chaos Rocks Donald Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner; Video

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The White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. took a shocking turn after gunshots were fired near the venue, triggering panic among attendees and prompting the swift evacuation of high-profile figures including US President Donald Trump and UFC president Dana White.

The incident unfolded on April 25, 2026, at the Washington Hilton, where hundreds of journalists, politicians, and celebrities had gathered for the annual event. According to reports, multiple shots were fired near the security screening area, causing chaos inside the ballroom as guests ducked for cover while Secret Service agents rushed to secure the scene.

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Both Trump and White were safely escorted out of the venue amid the confusion. The suspected gunman was quickly apprehended by law enforcement, and officials confirmed that no major injuries were reported.

UFC President Dana White reacts to the incident

In the aftermath of the incident, Dana White’s reaction grabbed attention. Known for his blunt personality, White reportedly described the chaotic situation in strikingly candid terms, reflecting both shock and adrenaline following the unexpected disruption. His reaction quickly circulated across social media, adding a unique perspective from someone accustomed to high-intensity environments but not such real-world danger.

"Tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns and they were screaming ‘Get down.’ I didn’t get down. It was f**king awesome. I literally took every minute of it in, and it was a pretty crazy, unique experience. We were sitting right in front of the table, right in front of where the president was. Nobody got tackled, but guys came in looking for shooters and they came toward out table. I thought the shooter was over by us or something,” said White while speaking with USA TODAY.

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Meanwhile, Trump took to social media to praise the swift response of the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies, emphasizing that all key officials were safe. He initially suggested that the event could continue but later agreed with authorities to have it rescheduled, prioritizing safety after the alarming breach.

What was meant to be a night celebrating journalism and political tradition instead turned into a tense and unforgettable episode, with Dana White’s raw reaction capturing the surreal nature of the moment.