Who Is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-Year-Old Identified As Suspect In White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Truth Social/ Donald Trump

The suspect behind the shooting scare at the high-profile White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, provoking urgent questions about security lapses at one of the United States’ most tightly protected events. US President Donald Trump also shared two close-up photos on Truth Social.

Panic broke out at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night after multiple gunshots were heard near the magnetometer screening area, sending hundreds of journalists, politicians, and celebrities scrambling for cover. US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other top officials were swiftly evacuated by Secret Service agents as chaos unfolded inside the packed banquet hall.

Suspect Overpowered At Scene

According to early findings, Allen allegedly assembled a long weapon inside an unsecured back room before moving toward the security checkpoint area and opening fire. Dramatic videos circulating online show a man believed to be the suspect (Allen) pinned to the ground by US Secret Service personnel inside the venue moments after the incident.

At least one law enforcement officer was struck during the firing but was protected by a bullet-resistant vest, preventing serious injury. Authorities confirmed that no other injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

‘5–8 Gunshots’ Trigger Chaos

Eyewitnesses described hearing between five and eight gunshots, triggering immediate panic as attendees ducked under tables while security personnel rushed in, ordering people to take cover. The venue was quickly evacuated, and National Guard personnel were deployed to secure the premises, with the surrounding area placed under heavy security lockdown.

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Trump Confirms Situation Under Control

In a statement issued shortly after, Trump confirmed that all protectees were safe and that the suspect had been taken into custody, praising the swift response of security agencies. He added that further decisions regarding the event would be taken by law enforcement authorities.

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Security Lapses Under Scanner

While investigators believe Allen acted alone, his motive remains unclear. The incident has raised serious concerns over how the suspect managed to access a sensitive area and assemble a weapon inside a venue hosting the President and senior officials. Multiple agencies, including the Secret Service, have launched a detailed probe into the apparent security breach.