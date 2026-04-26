'There Will Be Some Shots Fired Tonight': Karoline Leavitt's Remark Goes Viral After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting | X @clashreport

A video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt interacting with a Fox News reporter ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is circulating online. The interaction took place before the shooting at the high-profile event.

In the video, the press secretary is seen speaking with the reporter about what to expect from Donald Trump, saying, “He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining.”

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Did Karoline Leavitt Predict The Shooting At The High-Profile Event?

Speaking further, the press secretary made remarks that were intended to refer to the tone of the president’s speech but later appeared eerily coincidental. “There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in - it’s going to be really great. I’m looking forward to hearing it,” she said.

The press secretary clearly did not anticipate that her words, made during a candid interaction with a Fox News reporter, would be taken literally. The “shots” she referred to were metaphorical - political jabs expected in the president’s speech - not the actual shooting that later occurred at the event in Washington, D.C. Authorities have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California.

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The funny and entertaining part the press secretary referred to did not take place, but the frightening and life-threatening part did. The shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which unfolded on April 25 at the Washington Hilton Hotel, created panic and a sense of fear among the attendees. As soon as the shooting began, the Secret Service and security personnel safely evacuated President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and all those in attendance.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet, and netizens have taken to social media to give their two cents on what unfolded at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

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