US President Donald Trump Cancels US Delegation’s Trip To Pakistan For Peace Talks With Iran: Report

US President Donald Trump | ANI

Washington: US President Donald Trump has reportedly cancelled a planned trip to Pakistan by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff for a second round of peace talks with Iran, according to a Fox News report.

"I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards," he said.

"They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing," Trump was quoted as saying to Fox News.

The development comes soon after the Iranian delegation, led by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, departed Islamabad on Saturday evening after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistani leadership.

During his one-day visit, Araghchi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief Asim Munir.

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The Iranian delegation left the Pakistani capital after delivering an "official list of demands" to Pakistani leadership for the US and Israel to achieve a complete solution to the conflict in West Asia, as reported by Al Jazeera. Iran

Notably, the White House on Friday had said that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be going to Pakistan’s capital to attempt to revive ceasefire negotiations.