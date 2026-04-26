White House Correspondents' Dinner To Be Rescheduled After Shooting; Trump To Address Press Soon | Videos | ANI

Washington: The White House Correspondents’ Annual Dinner has been postponed and will be rescheduled following a security incident that led to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials.

The decision comes after law enforcement advised that the premises be cleared as a precaution, with authorities continuing to assess the situation.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”

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According to officials, preparations are now underway for a press conference at the White House Press Briefing Room, where Trump is expected to provide further details on the incident and the response by security agencies. The administration has confirmed that all key officials, including the First Lady, Vice President, and Cabinet members, are safe and accounted for.

Trump and several senior US officials were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night after multiple gunshots were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Secret Service agents and other security personnel rushed into the banquet hall as panic spread among attendees. Guests reportedly took cover under tables while security officers urged people to duck.

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Following the incident, Trump shared an update on social media, confirming that the situation had been brought under control and praising the swift response of security agencies. He indicated that the suspect had been apprehended and said any decision regarding the continuation of the event would be made by law enforcement authorities.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

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Several individuals present at the event said they heard what sounded like five to eight gunshots. The hall, packed with hundreds of journalists, celebrities, and political leaders awaiting the President’s address, was quickly evacuated. National Guard personnel were deployed inside the venue, and attendees were escorted out but not allowed to re-enter. Security remained extremely tight in the surrounding area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the incident. A law enforcement official said a shooter was involved, though further details were not immediately available.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)