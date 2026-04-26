'I Just Want To Go Home': Erika Kirk Breaks Down In Tears After Gunshots Spark Panic At Donald Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner | Video

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The White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. turned into a night of fear and chaos after gunshots rang out near the venue, leaving several attendees shaken, including Turning Point USA CEO and widow of the late Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk.

The incident occurred on April 25, 2026, at the Washington Hilton, where high-profile guests, journalists, and political figures had gathered for the annual event. Panic spread quickly as shots were fired near the security screening area, forcing guests to take cover under tables while Secret Service agents rushed in to secure the premises. US President Donald Trump was among those swiftly evacuated as authorities responded to the threat.

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Amid the chaos, Erika Kirk was seen in a deeply emotional state. Eyewitnesses reported that she broke down in tears and repeatedly said, “I just want to go home,” as she was escorted out of the venue. Her reaction reflected the intense fear experienced by many attendees during the shocking disruption of what is typically a high-profile and celebratory evening.

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Authorities confirmed that the suspected gunman was apprehended. The dinner was ultimately called off as officials prioritized safety and launched an investigation into the incident.

What was meant to be an evening celebrating journalism and political tradition instead became a terrifying experience, with Erika Kirk’s emotional response capturing the human impact of the incident as panic unfolded inside one of Washington’s most prominent gatherings.