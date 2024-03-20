Viral Video: Man Charges Money For Assisting People Cross Busy Highway In Dhaka With Help Of Ladder | X

In what seems to be a unique way of earning money or a very bizarre epitome of entrepreneurship, a shocking video is doing rounds on social media in which a 26 year old man identified as Mohamed Rabibul is seen helping a group of people cross an extremely busy Dhaka-Chittagong Highway with a help of a ladder. He is also seen being paid by those people for seeking help to cross the road. The video has raised serious concerns over safety of the pedestrians. A media report said that the police detained a youth for assisting passengers in crossing a road barrier in the center of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway with ladders on both sides for Tk5. The incident was reported on Sunday, March 17, 2024

Some people don't miss the opportunity to make money 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/Jg6hFmvobk — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 19, 2024

The pedestrians are actually seen standing near the divider for a minute or two to fetch money from their purse to pay the Rabibul just after getting down from the ladder. All this exchange of money is happening in the middle of a busy traffic. The video shows another man taking money from pedestrians. However the identity of that man is not established and he is still absconding.

According to a report by Malaysia Sun, the event occurred in front of the Roads and Highways Department headquarters at the Shimrail crossroads in Narayanganj, on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway. Report also said Pedestrians frequently cross this road in a frequently cross the road in danger. Some unscrupulous transportation workers use ladders on both sides of the divider to let people cross in exchange for money. A case has been filed against the youth arrested.

According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, the Roads and Highways Department has been informed about this. They will put a barbed wire fence there. Apart from this, 40 bus transports daily drop passengers off at that place and a case has been filed against them too.