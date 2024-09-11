 Vietnam: 141 Dead, 59 Missing As Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Visuals Surface
Flood levels on the Red River in the capital Hanoi have surpassed warning level 2 out of three levels and are forecast to reach the highest level on Wednesday at noon, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on early Wednesday.

Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Hanoi: Typhoon Yagi and the consequent landslides and floods had left 141 dead and 59 missing in Vietnam's region, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced on Wednesday.

Among the fatalities, 29 were from Cao Bang Province, 45 from Lao Cai Province and 37 were from Yen Bai Province. Local authorities of Tuyen Quang province confirmed on Tuesday that the dyke of Lo River running through Quyet Thang commune has broken due to rising river water, reports Xinhua, quoting Vietnam News Agency.

Warning Issued By The National Center For Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

On Wednesday morning, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued a warning about extremely high water levels on the Thao River and quickly rising floods on several others. The centre has warned against extremely high flood water on rivers in the north. There is a high risk of flooding in low-lying riverside areas in the northern localities, while flash floods and landslides are forecast in the mountainous areas, said the centre.

