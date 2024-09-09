 Viral Video: Truck Falls Into River After Bridge Collapses In Vietnam Due To Flooding Caused By Typhoon Yagi
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldViral Video: Truck Falls Into River After Bridge Collapses In Vietnam Due To Flooding Caused By Typhoon Yagi

Viral Video: Truck Falls Into River After Bridge Collapses In Vietnam Due To Flooding Caused By Typhoon Yagi

A CCTV footage and video of the incident has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The truck was moving at a considerable speed and the video shows it would have been impossible for the driver to put the brakes and stop the vehicle as the collapse was too sudden.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Hanoi, September 9: A viral video from Vietnam showed a truck plunging into a river after the massive Phong Chau bridge collapsed suddenly due to flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

A CCTV footage and video of the incident has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The storm is the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in 30 years. The calamity has left at least 59 people dead and over 250 people injured.

The storm has destroyed homes and properties across Vietnam.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention
Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention
Chhattisgarh: Women’s Congress, Led By Phoolo Devi Netam, To Protest At CM House On September 10 Over BJP’s Failure To Address Rising Rape Cases
Chhattisgarh: Women’s Congress, Led By Phoolo Devi Netam, To Protest At CM House On September 10 Over BJP’s Failure To Address Rising Rape Cases
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO
Terrifying Accident VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits And Pins Woman Against Divider While Sweeping Road In Hanamkonda
Terrifying Accident VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits And Pins Woman Against Divider While Sweeping Road In Hanamkonda

Video showed the truck plunging into the river along with the metal framing that collapsed.

A video from another angle showed how the framing of the bridge suddenly collapsed. The truck was moving at a considerable speed and the video shows it would have been impossible for the driver to put the brakes and stop the vehicle as the collapse was too sudden.

However, the biker behind the truck was lucky. The biker slowed down his bike as soon as he noticed that the truck going down as the bridge collapsed into the river.

The driver is feared dead in the incident. However, there was no update on his body found.

Videos Showing Destruction Caused

Several videos surfaced on social media platform X which showed the extent of destruction caused by the typhoon.

Houses and cars were submerged in flood waters. Public bridges and several roads caved in, showed videos and pictures from Vietnam. The flooding cut off several areas as the bridge joining the towns collapsed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Truck Falls Into River After Bridge Collapses In Vietnam Due To Flooding Caused By...

Viral Video: Truck Falls Into River After Bridge Collapses In Vietnam Due To Flooding Caused By...

No Entry To Singapore Again For Bangladeshi Man Who Preached Extremist Ideology In August, Says...

No Entry To Singapore Again For Bangladeshi Man Who Preached Extremist Ideology In August, Says...

14 Victims Lose SGD 100K+ Within 6 Days In Singtel ‘Reward Points’ SMS Phishing Scam

14 Victims Lose SGD 100K+ Within 6 Days In Singtel ‘Reward Points’ SMS Phishing Scam

Rahul Gandhi 'Is No Pappu', Says Sam Pitroda At Diaspora Event In Texas, Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi 'Is No Pappu', Says Sam Pitroda At Diaspora Event In Texas, Watch Video

Within Minutes Of Election Result, Nobody In India Was Scared Of BJP: Rahul Gandhi In US

Within Minutes Of Election Result, Nobody In India Was Scared Of BJP: Rahul Gandhi In US