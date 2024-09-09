Viral Video: Truck Falls Into River After Bridge Collapses In Vietnam Due To Flooding Caused By Typhoon Yagi

Hanoi, September 9: A viral video from Vietnam showed a truck plunging into a river after the massive Phong Chau bridge collapsed suddenly due to flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

A CCTV footage and video of the incident has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The storm is the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in 30 years. The calamity has left at least 59 people dead and over 250 people injured.

The storm has destroyed homes and properties across Vietnam.

Video showed the truck plunging into the river along with the metal framing that collapsed.

A video from another angle showed how the framing of the bridge suddenly collapsed. The truck was moving at a considerable speed and the video shows it would have been impossible for the driver to put the brakes and stop the vehicle as the collapse was too sudden.

However, the biker behind the truck was lucky. The biker slowed down his bike as soon as he noticed that the truck going down as the bridge collapsed into the river.

The driver is feared dead in the incident. However, there was no update on his body found.

Videos Showing Destruction Caused

Several videos surfaced on social media platform X which showed the extent of destruction caused by the typhoon.

Houses and cars were submerged in flood waters. Public bridges and several roads caved in, showed videos and pictures from Vietnam. The flooding cut off several areas as the bridge joining the towns collapsed.