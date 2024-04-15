Sydney Priest Stabbed: Visuals Show Attacker Shamelessly GRINNING After Stabbing Bishop; Know More About Accused Here

Man Stabs Bishop Delivering Sermon Live On Social Media In Sydney | Twitter

Sydney: In a shocking incident, a church leader was stabbed multiple times while delivering his sermon in Australia's Sydney on Monday. The incident occurred during a live stream of the event, with the attacker caught on camera stabbing the church leader and three worshippers inside the church. The harrowing event took place at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney's west, around 7 PM.

Video footage of the incident is circulating on social media, showing a man in a black hoodie approaching the church leader during his sermon, which was being live-streamed. The assailant then stabbed the Christian leader with a sharp object.

About The Incident

Following the attack, the victim fell to the ground as the assailant continued to stab him in the face and head. Reports indicate that the bishop was delivering an Assyrian Bible Preaching at the time of the incident.

About The Attacker Who Was Laughing After Being Arrested

A picture of the assailant, taken after his arrest, is circulating on social media. In the image, he is smiling, appearing proud of the disgraceful act he committed inside the church. He appears to be a youth in his twenties, though further details about him have not been confirmed yet. The police have apprehended the young man and have launched a more extensive investigation into the incident.

Riots Outside Church Following The Attack

Chaos ensued in the church as the attacker targeted the bishop, prompting people to flee to safety. Some churchgoers intervened to rescue the bishop, but the attacker reportedly went on to assault others present. The live stream was halted by church authorities once the attack began. Subsequently, riots erupted in the streets of Fairfield upon news of the assault, with angry crowds targeting police vehicles.

About The Priest

The priest, identified as Mar Mari Emmanuel, a pro-Palestinian Orthodox bishop known for his visits to Gaza, reportedly survived the attack but sustained injuries. He has been transferred to Liverpool Hospital for treatment.

Accused Arrested

Upon receiving information about the incident, police swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended the attacker. The New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed the arrest of a male in connection with the incident, who is assisting with inquiries. They also reassured that those injured in the attack, while non-life-threatening, were receiving treatment from NSW Ambulance paramedics.

While the specifics of the assault are yet to be verified, the lone perpetrator has been taken into custody. The NSW Police have launched a further investigation into the matter to ascertain the motive behind the attack and will provide updates as soon as possible.

NSW Police Statement

In an official statement on their X account, the NSW Police stated, "A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a location on Welcome Street, Wakeley following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries."

They added, "The injured people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. More information will be provided once it becomes available."