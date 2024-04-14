Sydney Mass Attack: Lady Police Officer Amy Scott Single-Handedly Shot Down Man Who Carried Out Deadly Stabbing; Pic & Video Goes Viral

Sydney: Brave woman police inspector has been identified as Amy Scott | X/Twitter

As news about Sydney mall attack by a man who stabbed and killed six people on Saturday (April 13) caused widespread shock and grief, the internet was abuzz with photos of NSW policewoman who fatally and single-handedly shot the man who carried out the deadly stabbing at Westfield Bondi Junction. The brave woman police inspector has been identified as Amy Scott.

A word of appreciation for Australian police officer Amy Scott, who valiantly fought with the man who killed innocents in Bondi Junction, Westfield men #SydneyAttack #BondiJunction #bondiattack #BondiWestfield



https://t.co/AqwhgRJfqN — Humor Right (@humor_right) April 13, 2024

Picture of the woman cop in action went viral

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Six people were fatally stabbed by an attacker who was later shot by the police in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the New South Wales Police, emergency services were pressed into action at Westfield in Bondi Junction -- a large shipping centre in Sydney -- at about 3.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday following reports of multiple people being stabbed.

"An officer attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command was allegedly confronted by a man with a knife. The man allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was shot dead," the police said in a statement.