 Sydney Mass Attack: Lady Police Officer Amy Scott Single-Handedly Shot Down Man Who Carried Out Deadly Stabbing; Pic & Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSydney Mass Attack: Lady Police Officer Amy Scott Single-Handedly Shot Down Man Who Carried Out Deadly Stabbing; Pic & Video Goes Viral

Sydney Mass Attack: Lady Police Officer Amy Scott Single-Handedly Shot Down Man Who Carried Out Deadly Stabbing; Pic & Video Goes Viral

Internet was abuzz with photos of NSW policewoman who fatally and single-handedly shot the man who carried out the deadly stabbing at Westfield Bondi Junction. The brave woman police inspector has been identified as Amy Scott.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 07:24 AM IST
article-image
Sydney: Brave woman police inspector has been identified as Amy Scott | X/Twitter

As news about Sydney mall attack by a man who stabbed and killed six people on Saturday (April 13) caused widespread shock and grief, the internet was abuzz with photos of NSW policewoman who fatally and single-handedly shot the man who carried out the deadly stabbing at Westfield Bondi Junction. The brave woman police inspector has been identified as Amy Scott.

Picture of the woman cop in action went viral

Six people were fatally stabbed by an attacker who was later shot by the police in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs on Saturday.

According to the New South Wales Police, emergency services were pressed into action at Westfield in Bondi Junction -- a large shipping centre in Sydney -- at about 3.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday following reports of multiple people being stabbed.

"An officer attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command was allegedly confronted by a man with a knife. The man allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was shot dead," the police said in a statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sydney Mass Attack: Lady Police Officer Amy Scott Single-Handedly Shot Down Man Who Carried Out...

Sydney Mass Attack: Lady Police Officer Amy Scott Single-Handedly Shot Down Man Who Carried Out...

VIDEO: 17 Indians Onboard Cargo Vessel MSC Aries That Was Seized By Iran In Gulf Of Hormuz; Govt In...

VIDEO: 17 Indians Onboard Cargo Vessel MSC Aries That Was Seized By Iran In Gulf Of Hormuz; Govt In...

Sydney Mass Stabbing: 6 Killed In Shopping Center Attack, Suspect Shot (VIDEO)

Sydney Mass Stabbing: 6 Killed In Shopping Center Attack, Suspect Shot (VIDEO)

'No Chocolate In Kids Meal': 6-Year-Old Girl Fills Flight Feedback Form, Gives Etihad Airways Only...

'No Chocolate In Kids Meal': 6-Year-Old Girl Fills Flight Feedback Form, Gives Etihad Airways Only...

Who Is Riddhi Patel? Pro-Palestine Protestor Arrested For Threatening To 'Murder' Bakersfield...

Who Is Riddhi Patel? Pro-Palestine Protestor Arrested For Threatening To 'Murder' Bakersfield...