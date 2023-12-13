VIDEO: Zelenskyy Meets Joe Biden At White House Ahead Of Christmas, US Announces USD 200 Million Military Aid

Zelenskyy Meets Joe Biden At White House Ahead Of Christmas | Twitter

Washington DC, December 13: US President Joe Biden held a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed Ukraine's self-defence against Russian offensive, including plans for the coming year. In a statement, the White House said, "President Joseph R Biden met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine today to underscore the strong and abiding US support for Ukraine's fight for freedom. The leaders discussed Ukraine's self-defense against Russian aggression, including plans for the coming year."

US President also announced a new package of security assistance

US President also announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine and reiterated the critical need for immediate Congressional action to ensure we can continue to support Ukraine's defence. He also stressed the growing cooperation between defence industries of the US and Ukraine, enhanced by the successful US-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference held last week.

Zelenskyy briefed Biden on Ukraine's use of the corridor in the Black Sea

Biden emphasised that Russia will not outlast the collective support for Ukraine by a coalition of 50 nations. Zelenskyy briefed Biden on Ukraine's use of the corridor in the Black Sea to export its grain and other products, alleviating global food security concerns and contributing to Ukraine's tax base.

In the statement, White House stated, "President Biden stressed that Russia will not outlast the collective support for Ukraine by a coalition of over fifty countries brought together by US leadership in defence of a rules-based international order based on a respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."

Biden announced a USD 200 million military package

Biden announced a USD 200 million military package under the Presidential Drawdown Authority. Biden called on the Congress to pass supplemental funding to Ukraine before they take break for holidays, ABC News reported.

Seated in the Oval Office alongside Zelenskyy, Biden said, "Congress needs to pass supplemental funding to Ukraine before they break for holiday recess, before they give [Vladimir] Putin the greatest Christmas gift they can possibly give him."

"And because we've seen what happens when dictators don't pay the price for the damage and the death and the destruction they cause. They keep going, when no price is paid," he added, according to ABC News report.

The aid package requested by the White House has stalled on Capitol Hill

The aid package requested by the White House has stalled on Capitol Hill as Republicans call for changes in border security and immigration policy in exchange for the passage of funding for Ukraine, according to ABC News report. Zelenskyy also urged Congressional leaders to allow the passage of funding for Ukraine.

However, Republican lawmakers emerged from the closed-door talks seemingly undeterred by tying the aid to significant border changes. Zelenskyy thanked the US and other partners for their support and called it a "special day" for Ukraine, with almost 600,000 soldiers now fighting in the ongoing war against Russia. Zelenskyy said, "This is their day, and they prove every day that Ukraine can win."

Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Tuesday at a critical moment

Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Tuesday at a critical moment, as the White House has warned that US aid to Ukraine could imminently dry up and talks over new assistance remain stalled in Congress, according to CNN report. Notably, the US has been offering military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since the war between Kyiv and Moscow started.

In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy stated, "I am glad to be back at the White House and meeting with @POTUS Joe Biden. I am grateful to the U.S. for its unwavering support for Ukraine, including USD 200 million military aid package announced today. In the Black Sea, we defeated the Russian fleet."

'Our maritime exports have resumed'

"Our maritime exports have resumed, bolstering both our economy, which is now growing at 5 per cent, and global food security. We are moving in the right direction, and in our talks with President Biden today, we are discussing ways forward. We have clear and attainable priorities for 2024, including depriving Russia of its air superiority and thwarting its offensive operations; jointly producing arms; and using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Freedom must be well-armed and well-defended," he added.