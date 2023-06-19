 Viral Video: Rishi Sunak Offers Zelenskyy Mother-made Barfi, WATCH Candid Reaction Of Ukraine President
Did Zelenskyy accept and enjoy the dish? Check out the video to know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the latter some Indian sweets that were made by his mother. Sunak added to Zelenskyy's plate a piece of Barfi, as seen in the video that has now gone viral on the internet.

On Sunday, the UK PM shared a video on Instagram that showed the two leaders spending time together over some delicious food. It resulted in the moment when Sunak shared a part of the homemade sweet with his foodie companion there.

Did Zelenskyy accept and enjoy the dish? The video answers throws light on this interesting aspect and captures the candid moment of the Ukrainian President trying the Barfi. He is seen taking a bite of the Indian sweet and trying to enjoy it slowly to not miss its unbeatable taste and flavour.

President Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the UK in May 2023 during his whirlwind European tour which focused on securing new weapons for a counteroffensive against Russia. It was his second trip to the region since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February last year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

