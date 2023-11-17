Video: US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken's Reaction During Joe Biden's 'Dictator' Comment On Xi Jinping Goes Viral

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken's reaction when Biden delivered his "dictator comment" on Xi has gone viral | X

US President Joe Biden's comment on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in which the US President called Xi Jinping a "dictator" in response to a question by a reporter grabbed the headlines during the US-China Summit meeting between the two world leaders on Thursday (November 16).

"Well look, he is. He is a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is communist," Biden had said in his comment, when a reported asked him if he still considered Xi to be a dictator.

However, US Secratary of State, Antony Blinken's reaction when Biden delivered his "dictator comment" on Xi has gone viral.

A video that surfaced online a day after the meeting of the leaders showed the expression of utmost disgust and exasperation on the face of US State Secretary Antony Blinken while the US President was making his comment.

Watch: Antony's Blinken's reaction while Biden says Chinese President Xi Jinping is a dictator.

Blinken’s face when Biden calls President Xi a dictator 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2sAPeGxwlZ — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 16, 2023

The US-China Summit meeting concluded at a sprawling mansion at Woodside (California) with Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping deciding to work towards resolving the differences between the two countries.

Biden's comments post meeting Xi Jinping

A day after meeting his Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden said he intended to "responsibly manage America's relationship with China."

"I'm also intent on responsibly managing the competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China, as we talked a little bit about yesterday, President Xi and I. That's what the world expects of us and I promise you that's what we're doing," Biden told a gathering of chief executives. He was addressing the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday.

