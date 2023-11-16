Mine Is Bigger Than Yours: Video Shows Biden Flaunting 'The Beast' Cadillac In Response To Xi Jinping's Chinese Car Showoff

US President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping | X

Woodside, California: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's much-publicised meeting held in the US saw both world leaders meeting each other after over a year. From important discussions to photo-ops, moments from the meeting of both leaders were widely shared on the social media.

However, in a video going viral on the social media from the meeting of both leaders, US President Joe Biden was seen boasting about his Cadillac car to the Chinese President.

"It's a beautiful vehicle!" exclaimed US President Joe Biden after looking at Chinese President Xi Jinping's car. The Chinese President then says in Chinese that "this is my Red Flag car," according to reports.

The US President then starts speaking about his car as the translator translates Biden's remarks into Chinese for President Xi.

Just before leaving, President Biden while holding the Chinese President's hands and posing in front of Xi Jinping's car, says, "You know what they call that car, they call it the beast."

As the translator translates that into Chinese, President Xi Jinping laughs and shakes hands with Biden before entering inside the vehicle.

Earlier, the US-China Summit meeting concluded at a sprawling mansion at Woodside (California) with Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreeing to work towards ensuring that the differences between the two countries remain manageable and the relations do not derail.

