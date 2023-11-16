Xi-Biden Meeting: 7 Key Takeaways From US-China Strategic Dialogue

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
During the bilateral talks on Wednesday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, several significant agreements emerged, showcasing both areas of cooperation and lingering challenges in the bilateral relationship.
On Taiwan, Xi expressed concerns over the island being the most significant and dangerous issue in US-China relations. Despite worries over China's military buildup around Taiwan, officials left with the impression that Xi was not signaling an imminent massive invasion.
Biden also urged Xi to leverage China's influence with Iran to discourage further escalation, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed that they had already engaged in discussions with the Iranians on this matter.
China has pledged to take action against companies involved in the illegal drug trade in the United States.
President Xi expressed concerns about the fairness of reporting on the Communist Party of China in the United States.
Following the summit, a senior US official told CNN that Biden and Xi agreed to address fentanyl production and restore military communication.
The two countries aim to engage in a dialogue that fosters understanding and cooperation in the rapidly evolving and crucial technological domain of Artificial Intelligence.
President Xi acknowledged the historical, cultural, social, and developmental differences between China and the United States. However, he emphasized that mutual respect, coexistence, and pursuing cooperation can help both nations rise above these differences and find the right path for their relationship.
Despite challenges, the summit concluded positively, with Biden stating that the talks went well and noting "real progress" on social media after a walk around the historic estate south of San Francisco with Xi, CNN reported.
