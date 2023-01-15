VIDEO: Russia unleashes fresh attack on Ukraine, hits energy infrastructure, kills at least 12 people; dramatic visuals surface |

Russia unleashed major attacks on Ukraine on Sunday, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least 12 people in a missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, according to Reuters.

#WATCH | Russia unleashed major attacks on Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least 12 people in a missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, reports Reuters



Dramatic visuals of the air strike have been doing the rounds on social media. In the footage, debris from the building can be seen.

Ukraine Ministers statement

"Today, the enemy attacked the country's power generation facilities and power grids again," Halushchenko said on Facebook, according to CNN. "There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions." The Ukraine energy minister said the next few days "will be difficult". "Power engineers are already working to restore the electricity supply." In the early morning hours on Saturday, Ukrainian officials reported missile attacks that hit Kyiv and Kharkiv. In a Telegram post, the leader of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that explosions were heard in the region and that a fire started at a critical infrastructure facility and caused damage to dozens of private homes.

Energy facilities in 5 regions were hit

The CEO of the Ukrainian state power company Ukrenergo said the country's power system suffered waves of missile strikes. "Unfortunately, energy facilities in 5 regions were hit," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi wrote on Facebook. Kudrytskyi said power engineers are already working on the restoration.

The latest missile attacks follow a relative lull that allowed Ukrainian power companies to reduce the power deficit caused by damage to transformers, according to CNN.

12 people died

As many as 12 people died due to a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the city of Dnipro, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

President Zelensky statement

"Russian terror" can only be stopped on the battlefield, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly on Saturday.

"Can Russian terror be stopped? Yes," Zelensky was quoted as saying by CNN. "Is it possible to do it somehow differently than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately, no. This can and must be done on our land, in our sky, in our sea," he emphasized.

The conflict in Ukraine started in February last year. Russian officials continue to say the "special military operation" was started to protect the eastern part of Ukraine.