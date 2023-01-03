Russia attacks Ukraine with 'Happy New Year' message written on drone; see pics

e-Paper Get App
Following strikes around Ukraine, Andrey Nebytov, the chief of the Kyiv police, posted pictures of the drone on Facebook. Ink notes and rough drawings of fireworks and presents can be seen on the pictures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Russia's "Happy New Year" stamp was placed on Ukraine as part of the flurry of strikes to herald the coming of 2023. Russian writing that reads "Happy New Year" can be seen on some of the debris in the photos.

"Happy New Year" and "Boom" were written in the message, which was also written in Russian.

The "cheap and tasteless" message was discovered on the Iranian-made Shahed drone near "a playground where children play," according to Mr. Nebytov's Facebook post.

This completes your knowledge of the terrorist state and its army, he continued.

