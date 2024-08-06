Video: Protesters Storm Bangladesh Consulate In New York, Take Down Portrait Of Bangabandhu

X

Amid political turmoil in the neighboring country, Bangladeshi protesters in New York stormed the Bangladesh Consulate and forcefully took down the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He is popularly known as "Bangabandhu."

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, showing Bangladeshi protesters gathered outside the consulate. Consulate staff members can be seen standing at the door, attempting to prevent the protesters from entering Consul General Md. Najmul Huda's office.

One of the protestors signals others to enter the premises. Despite the staff's efforts to stop them, the protesters storm inside.

The protesters can then be seen arguing with Najmul Huda, the Consul General of Bangladesh in New York, before forcefully taking down all the portraits of Bangabandhu that were hanging on the wall.

According to reports, New Delhi is closely monitoring the developments in Dhaka. Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has stated that an interim government will be formed to lead the country.

Meanwhile, the Centre held an all-party meeting in Parliament on Monday at 10 am on the Bangladesh issue.

Protesters loot Sheikh Hasina's house

Soon after news of Sheikh Hasina's departure from the country came to light, protesters stormed the residence of the ex-PM and looted whatever they could, including her bras and sarees.

Viral videos and pictures showed a protester shamelessly holding bras in his hand, which he allegedly stole from the former PM's official residence. The picture of the man holding and flaunting the bras went viral on social media platform X and was widely circulated.