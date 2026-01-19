VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US

Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US (Screengrab) | X/@Turbinetraveler

Orlando: Passengers onboard a United Airlines flight on Sunday (January 18) escaped narrowly after the aircraft suffered a technical glitch while landing at Orlando International Airport, reported Fox 35. The United flight departed from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at 8:55 am (local time) and landed in Orlando at 12:35 pm (local time).

However, during landing, the plane suffered a “mechanical glitch”. The aircraft bounced on touchdown before the right nose wheel got detached. The incident was recorded on camera, and the video soon surfaced online.

Video Of The Incident:

WATCH: The moment a United A321neo (N14502) operating UA2323 from Chicago O’Hare makes a hard landing at Orlando around 12:30pm ET amid 54 mph gusts.



The jet bounced on touchdown before the right nose wheel separated, leaving the aircraft unable to taxi. About 200 passengers and… pic.twitter.com/FoT51MVVzz — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) January 19, 2026

At the time of the incident, there were 200 passengers and six crew members onboard. Senior officials rushed to the spot after the incident. The plane safely deplaned on the tarmac. All the passengers and crew members were bused safely to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

Another angle of United UA2323 Airbus A321neo from Chicago losing its nose wheel on landing at Orlando (KMCO).



A Reddit user who was on the flight shared their experience:

“Didn’t seem that rough of a landing all things considered, but we sat on the runway for about an hour… https://t.co/0ItLTChMIi pic.twitter.com/DF4imJTWoo — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) January 19, 2026

The United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation into the matter. The reason for the technical glitch has not been known yet. It is not yet clear if the aircraft experienced a technical snag due to weather. Notably, Orlando on Sunday witnessed rainy, windy and cold weather.

Authorities are working to remove the plane from the runway. As per the report by Fox 35, flight services to and from Orlando International Airport were also disrupted due to the incident.

Meanwhile, at around 1 pm, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for several parts of Brevard County.

Part Of Delta Air Lines 737's Wing Flap Breaks Off Mid-Air:

In August last year, a horrifying video captured by one of the flyers onboard a Delta Air Lines flight showed part of a Boeing 737’s wing breaking off during a flight from Orlando to Austin. The plane, which was carrying 62 passengers and six crew members, landed approximately an hour after the wing section detached. A video of the incident also went viral online.

WATCH: Delta Boeing 737-800 flight DL1893 from Orlando landed in Austin yesterday with the left wing aft flap detached.

📹: Shanila Arif pic.twitter.com/C7eI5AdG6Y — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) August 21, 2025

In the viral clip, the plane’s partially detached wing flap could be seen dangling. The aircraft had taken off from Orlando International Airport and was heading for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when the incident took place.