 VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US
A United Airlines flight from Chicago narrowly avoided disaster while landing at Orlando on January 18 after a mechanical glitch caused the nose wheel to detach. The aircraft safely deplaned 200 passengers and six crew with no injuries. The FAA launched an investigation as weather-related disruption and flight delays followed.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US (Screengrab) | X/@Turbinetraveler

Orlando: Passengers onboard a United Airlines flight on Sunday (January 18) escaped narrowly after the aircraft suffered a technical glitch while landing at Orlando International Airport, reported Fox 35. The United flight departed from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at 8:55 am (local time) and landed in Orlando at 12:35 pm (local time).

However, during landing, the plane suffered a “mechanical glitch”. The aircraft bounced on touchdown before the right nose wheel got detached. The incident was recorded on camera, and the video soon surfaced online.

Video Of The Incident:

At the time of the incident, there were 200 passengers and six crew members onboard. Senior officials rushed to the spot after the incident. The plane safely deplaned on the tarmac. All the passengers and crew members were bused safely to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

The United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation into the matter. The reason for the technical glitch has not been known yet. It is not yet clear if the aircraft experienced a technical snag due to weather. Notably, Orlando on Sunday witnessed rainy, windy and cold weather.

article-image

Authorities are working to remove the plane from the runway. As per the report by Fox 35, flight services to and from Orlando International Airport were also disrupted due to the incident.

Meanwhile, at around 1 pm, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for several parts of Brevard County.

Part Of Delta Air Lines 737's Wing Flap Breaks Off Mid-Air:

In August last year, a horrifying video captured by one of the flyers onboard a Delta Air Lines flight showed part of a Boeing 737’s wing breaking off during a flight from Orlando to Austin. The plane, which was carrying 62 passengers and six crew members, landed approximately an hour after the wing section detached. A video of the incident also went viral online.

In the viral clip, the plane’s partially detached wing flap could be seen dangling. The aircraft had taken off from Orlando International Airport and was heading for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when the incident took place.

