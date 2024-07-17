Video: Pakistani Reporter Implies India's Role In Assassination Attempt Against Donald Trump During Pentagon Press Briefing, Know How US Responded

Pakistani journalist Jahanzaib Ali, who works for Ary News channel, implied India's role in the recent assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

During a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, Jahanzaib asked US Defense Press Secretary Major General Patric Ryder if "any foreign country [was] involved in this kind of assassination attempt to create disturbance."

Without naming India, he mentioned that recently a foreign government and foreign intelligence agencies were found involved in the assassination attempt on a US citizen in New York and also in Canada.

Jahanzaib Ali's question

"It is about the assassination attempt on President Trump. I don't know if US military is involved in the investigations. But do you think that any foreign country involved in this kind of assassination attempt to create disturbance in this country? We have -- watching a lot of news stories on the media that maybe any foreign country -- because we -- recently we have seen that a foreign government and foreign intelligence agencies involved in the assassination attempt on US citizen here in New York and also in Canada. So, do you think that any foreign country can perform this?"

General Ryder's Reply

"Yeah, I mean, as it relates to the attempted assassination of former President Trump, I -- I would point you to Secretary Austin's statement over the weekend condemning the violence, has absolutely no place in our democracy. As it relates to that attempt, I'd have to refer you to the FBI and the Secret Service for any questions on -- on the investigation."

Pakistan army's demand for modern weapon

During the press conference, he also asked if America will consider the Pakistan army's demand for modern weapons.

In response, General Ryder replied, "I don't have anything to announce. As you know, we maintain a security cooperation relationship with Pakistan. I'm sure that discussions are ongoing through those channels to assess Pakistan's requirements and how the US can support them."