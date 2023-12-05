 Video: 'Modi Sahab Ko Zanjeeron Mein Jakadna Humse Jyada Koi Nahin Chahta Duniya Mein Abhi,' Pakistani Army Official Says Amid Cheers & Claps
The crowd listening to him cheered and clapped for the Army official when he said this.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Screengrab of the video | X

A senior Pakistani Army official, in a viral video on X (formerly Twitter), was seen speaking to a group of people and making huge claims of wanting to "chain PM Modi" and "liberate Palestine." The Army official, in the video, says that "Pakistani Army is the army" amid claps and applause.

The man, in his distorted Islamic eschatology speech, also claimed that "rulers of India" will be made slaves and that Palestine will be "freed" by the "army of the east."

Targeting PM Modi

"Nobody wants to chain Modi sahab as much as we want to," said the Pakistani Army official. The crowd listening to him cheered and clapped for the Army official when he said this.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani Army official has been found using objectionable words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier too, videos and clips of derogatory language used for India's Prime Minister had gone viral on social media from Pakistan.

