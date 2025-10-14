VIDEO: Meloni’s SHOCKING Reaction To Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Chamchagiri’ As He Calls Trump A ‘Man Of Peace’ For Stopping India-Pak War | X/@atrupar

Egypt: At the Global Summit on Gaza’s future in Egypt on Monday, October 13, a moment of diplomatic theatre unfolded when Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly praised US President Donald Trump, crediting him with averting a possible nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan and securing a Gaza ceasefire.

The remarks, made during the Sharm el-Sheikh session on regional stability, quickly went viral for reasons beyond their content.

Meloni’s Visible Shock at Sharif’s Remarks

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s reaction to Sharif’s effusive praise grabbed the internet's attention. As Sharif nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize and hailed him as “a man of peace,” Meloni was seen covering her mouth and appearing to suppress laughter.

Her visible disbelief, captured on live cameras, stood in sharp contrast to Sharif’s elaborate commendation, creating what social media users have dubbed a moment of “unfiltered diplomatic awkwardness.”

Have a look at her reaction here:

watch Meloni as Pakistan's Sharif fluffs Trump for next year's Nobel pic.twitter.com/yZxQt4o2IZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

In the video, Meloni appeared visibly taken aback, making viewers question through her expression the timing and appropriateness of Sharif’s remarks in a forum dedicated to Middle East stability. The clip has since gone viral, drawing millions of views.

Online Backlash and Familiar Pattern

Online reactions were sharp. Netizens accused Sharif of engaging in “chamchagiri,” mocking his effusive tone towards Trump. Several users also pointed out that this was not the first time a Pakistani leader had sought to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, recalling similar gestures dating back to 2019.

Despite the ridicule, Sharif’s remarks were intended to underline Pakistan’s position on regional peace and diplomacy. However, the public reaction suggested that the moment may have overshadowed his message, with Meloni’s reaction.