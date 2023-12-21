Video: Hundreds of Baloch Protesters March Towards Islamabad Against Alleged Genocide In Their Region

BALOCH PROTEST | ANI

Islamabad: Islamabad police dispersed the Baloch protesters late at night on Thursday as the long march against alleged extrajudicial killings in Balochistan continued in full swing, VOA Urdu reported.

Water Cannons Used

A water cannon was used for this purpose, whereas many people including women were arrested too.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), VOA Urdu reported, "The Islamabad police started dispersing the long march to highlight the issue of missing persons in Balochistan late at night. A water cannon was used for this purpose. Many people including women have been arrested. While many people were reportedly injured due to police violence."

'Pak accountable for plight of Baloch Activists'

Following the violence, the President of Baloch Voice Association (BVA), Munir Mengal said that Pakistan should be held accountable for what they have done against the Baloch activists.

VIDEO | Hundreds of #Baloch protesters marched towards Islamabad, #Pakistan, against the alleged genocide in their region but were stopped from entering the city.



Many protesters, including women and children, claimed they were brutally manhandled by Pakistani security forces.… pic.twitter.com/lZaUeS1Ceg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

"Pakistan shall be held accountable for using chemicals on the Baloch peacefully protestors demanding Stop Baloch Genocide. The protestors, including large numbers of Baloch Women, marched from Quetta to Islamabad," he posted on X.

Condemning the incident, the Baloch Voice Association has strongly asked to make Pakistan accountable for the act of atrocity.

All protesters arrested

"Save Baloch Children from the atrocities of Pakistani forces. Baloch peaceful protestors demanding Stop Baloch Genocide in Islamabad. Pakistani forces arrested and injured hundreds, including women and children. BVA condemns this act and asks to make Pakistan accountable," Mengal posted on X.

Meanwhile, political activist Mahrang Baloch has said that all the protesters are arrested.

Request the urgent attention



Our Long March has reached Islamabad. The administration has stopped our march, & threatening us. You can help us by highlighting our problem by reporting it to your country's HR groups, journalists & parliamentarians.#MarchAgainstBalochGenocide pic.twitter.com/KwVuHipyGE — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) December 20, 2023

"All of the protesters are arrested and kept in different stations, at this time they are taking woman and children to another station. We are unable to connect to our male fellows, we fear that the state will abduct them," she wrote on X, informing of the situation.

Protesters claim of being manhandled by Pak authorities

The Baloch Yakjahti Committee has said that their long march is not being allowed to visit the camp of missing persons at the National Press Club in Islamabad. It said that the participants of the long march were stopped at Islamabad Toll Place before reaching the camp of missing persons established at the National Press Club.

#MarchAgainstBalochGenocide is under attack by the Islamabad police. Many of our youth have been arrested, & many have been injured by tear gas shelling and violence. Right now, we are being treated worse than animals. Will the world raise its voice for us against this barbarism? pic.twitter.com/AYhRPW0K9S — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) December 20, 2023

The Baloch Yakjahti Committee said that the state has continued its efforts to stop the long march since it started. In a post shared on X, the Baloch Yakjahti Committee stated, "The series of state conspiracies against the Long March continues in Islamabad as well the participants of the long march have been stopped at Islamabad Toll Plaza before reaching the camp of missing persons established at the National Press Club."

Participants of Protest march prevented form entering Islamabad

Mehrang Baloch, a political worker on Wednesday, said the participants of the long march have been prevented from entering Islamabad.

Taking to X, Baloch stated, "We are told to have hopes and expectations from Islamabad, while the real situation is that we have been prevented from entering Islamabad, we have been told to stay in a park instead of the Islamabad Press Club, our vehicles The press has been prevented from going to the club."

Protest in front of Balochistan University

Earlier in the day, the long march against the alleged Baloch genocide and disappearances started to move towards Islamabad on Wednesday after a successful stop at Dera Ismail Khan where thousands of protesters participated in the rally to raise their voices, Balochistan Yakjehti committee said.

The Balochistan Yakjehti committee has called for Baloch people to gather in front of Balochistan University on Thursday, from where the movement against the ongoing state violence against Baloch mothers and sisters in Islamabad will be launched.

The committee noted that the Baloch Long March against alleged Baloch genocide, illegal forced disappearance of the people, killing of missing persons by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in fake encounters and the activity of death squads across Balochistan had seen widespread support.