VIDEO: Baloch Liberation Army Suicide Bomber Sumaiya Qalandarani Blows Herself Up In Turbat, Pak Intelligence Service Convoy Targeted

In a chilling video from Pakistan, a woman suicide bomber (fidayeen) blows herself up in Balochistan's Turbat city. The incident is reportedly of June 24 and was claimed by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The female fidayeen was identified as Sumaiya Qalandarani "Baloch" by the Baloch Liberation Army. The bomber targetted a convoy of the Pakitan army's intelligence agency, as seen in the video and claimed by BLA in a press release. However, there are conflicting reports on the casualties caused due to the bombing. Reports claimed that Brigadier Irfan Shakeel Ramay of the ISI (Inter Services Intelligence) was the target of the suicide attack. However, it is not known if he survived or fell victim due to the blast. Sumaiya Baloch, the suicide bomber (25) was fiance of suicide bomber Rehan Baloch and daughter-in-law of BLA's founding leader Aslam Baloch, said the BLA press release.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claims attack

A press release was issued by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) after the incident. "On Saturday afternoon (June 24), Baloch Liberation Army's fidayee wing, Majeed Brigade, targeted a high value convoy of Pakistani military's secretive agencies. The enemy forces suffered heavy losses in the attack," read the press release.

"The five vehicle convey of Pakistani secret agency was targeted when it was travelling from Turbat airport to IS1 headquarters. The intelligence wing had reliable information that senior officers of Pakistani secret (intelligence) service agency officers were travelling in the convoy," said the statement further. However, it did not mention the exact casualties caused due to the attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Background of suicide bomber

"25-year-old Sumaiya Qalandarani was a journalist and worked for BLA's media wing for five years. She played a key part in strengthening and increasing the effectiveness of BLA's media wing. She was an highly educated intelligent individual. Sumaiya was fiance of Fidayee Rehan Baloch and daughter-in-law of BLA's founding leader General Aslam Baloch. Sumaiya was as a resident of Tootak in Khuzdar, from where her grandfather, uncles and several cousins were forcibly disappeared on 18th February 2011," the statement said, informing about the background of the suicide bomber and indicasting that her family members were abducted by the Pakistan army.

Pakistan Army targetted in Balochistan region

At least three separate attacks have taken place on the Pakistani Army and security forces in Panjgur and Kech districts of Balochistan in recent times, according to local reports.

Read Also Pak journalist shares video of suicide bomber blowing himself up on 4th floor of Karachi Police...