Arizona Man Accused Of Letting Toddler Die In Hot Car While He Watched Adult Videos, Found Dead Before Sentencing; Suicide Suspected

Phoenix (US): An Arizona man who was facing decades in prison for the death of his 2-year-old daughter, whom he left in a sweltering car while he watched adult videos inside his home, has been found dead, in what authorities believe was a suicide.

The man, identified as Christopher Ryan Scholtes, 38, was discovered inside a Phoenix residence on Wednesday, the same day he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing, local media reported. Scholtes had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the July 2024 death of his daughter, Parker.

Police bodycam footage shows 37-year-old Christopher Scholtes moments after learning that his 2-year-old daughter had died after being left in a hot car in 109°F heat pic.twitter.com/cR5V8nEFQF — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 20, 2024

Details On The Tragedy

According to reports, Scholtes left the toddler strapped in her car seat for nearly three-and-a-half hours outside the family’s home in blistering summer heat. During that time, he reportedly sat inside drinking alcohol, playing video games and watching pornography, as temperatures outside reached about 109°F (42°C).

The tragedy came to light only after Scholtes’ wife returned home and discovered the child unresponsive in the driveway. According to an ABC 15 report, she had texted him earlier, reminding him not to leave their children in the car, a message he apparently ignored.

Following an investigation, Scholtes was charged with murder and initially refused a plea deal before later changing his mind. He eventually accepted a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a charge that carried a prison term of up to 30 years without parole. He was scheduled to be sentenced on November 21.

Authorities have not released official details regarding the cause of his death, but early indications suggest suicide. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office said the final autopsy report will be available within 90 days.