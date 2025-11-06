 Arizona Man Accused Of Letting Toddler Die In Hot Car While He Watched Adult Videos, Found Dead Before Sentencing; Suicide Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldArizona Man Accused Of Letting Toddler Die In Hot Car While He Watched Adult Videos, Found Dead Before Sentencing; Suicide Suspected

Arizona Man Accused Of Letting Toddler Die In Hot Car While He Watched Adult Videos, Found Dead Before Sentencing; Suicide Suspected

The man, identified as Christopher Ryan Scholtes, 38, was discovered inside a Phoenix residence on Wednesday, the same day he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing, local media reported. Scholtes had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the July 2024 death of his daughter, Parker.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Arizona Man Accused Of Letting Toddler Die In Hot Car While He Watched Adult Videos, Found Dead Before Sentencing; Suicide Suspected |

Phoenix (US): An Arizona man who was facing decades in prison for the death of his 2-year-old daughter, whom he left in a sweltering car while he watched adult videos inside his home, has been found dead, in what authorities believe was a suicide.

The man, identified as Christopher Ryan Scholtes, 38, was discovered inside a Phoenix residence on Wednesday, the same day he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing, local media reported. Scholtes had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the July 2024 death of his daughter, Parker.

Details On The Tragedy

According to reports, Scholtes left the toddler strapped in her car seat for nearly three-and-a-half hours outside the family’s home in blistering summer heat. During that time, he reportedly sat inside drinking alcohol, playing video games and watching pornography, as temperatures outside reached about 109°F (42°C).

FPJ Shorts
OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generation App on Android: Is It Up For Download In India?
OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generation App on Android: Is It Up For Download In India?
Bihar Elections 2025: Key Leaders And High-Stake Constituencies To Watch In 1st Phase Of Polls
Bihar Elections 2025: Key Leaders And High-Stake Constituencies To Watch In 1st Phase Of Polls
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Message After Being Presented Key To City Of Miami At America Business Forum
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Message After Being Presented Key To City Of Miami At America Business Forum
Sensex Climbs 376.89 Points To 83,836.04, Nifty 81.5
Sensex Climbs 376.89 Points To 83,836.04, Nifty 81.5

The tragedy came to light only after Scholtes’ wife returned home and discovered the child unresponsive in the driveway. According to an ABC 15 report, she had texted him earlier, reminding him not to leave their children in the car, a message he apparently ignored.

Read Also
2 Dead After Midair Collision Between Small Planes At Arizona’s Marana Airport
article-image

Following an investigation, Scholtes was charged with murder and initially refused a plea deal before later changing his mind. He eventually accepted a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a charge that carried a prison term of up to 30 years without parole. He was scheduled to be sentenced on November 21.

Authorities have not released official details regarding the cause of his death, but early indications suggest suicide. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office said the final autopsy report will be available within 90 days.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arizona Man Accused Of Letting Toddler Die In Hot Car While He Watched Adult Videos, Found Dead...

Arizona Man Accused Of Letting Toddler Die In Hot Car While He Watched Adult Videos, Found Dead...

'I Wasn’t On The Ballot': First Reaction Of US President Donald Trump After Losing New York City...

'I Wasn’t On The Ballot': First Reaction Of US President Donald Trump After Losing New York City...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory, Calls It 'An Inspiration For People All...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory, Calls It 'An Inspiration For People All...

'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...

'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...

Pakistan’s Unemployment Rate Hits 7.8 Pc, Leaving 18.7 Million Jobless Amid Deepening Youth Crisis

Pakistan’s Unemployment Rate Hits 7.8 Pc, Leaving 18.7 Million Jobless Amid Deepening Youth Crisis