Pak journalist shares video of suicide bomber blowing himself up on 4th floor of Karachi Police office

A suicide bomber, during an attack on police chief's office in Pakistan's Karachi, blew himself up on the fourth floor of the building.

A video posted by a journalist showed visuals of the moment. The same video has now gone viral.

Watch video here:

Earlier in the day, the office of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on Karachi’s main artery, Shahrae Faisal, came under a gun and bomb attack on Friday evening, officials confirmed.

Two terrorists and one police official have reportedly died in the attack, while 11 have injured.

"The Karachi police office has come under attack," Additional Inspector General, Javed Alam Odho, confirmed.

Sources said that there could be eight to 10 attackers, who came in a white vehicle while some officials said the terrorists gained access to the complex from the rear where the motor vehicle pool and workshop is maintained, Samaa TV reported.

Shortly after the sound of gunfire was reported, heavy contingent of police from nearby police stations was dispatched to the spot.

The lights inside the police headquarters were also turned off to prevent the terrorists from knowing where to go. Shahrae Faisal near the police station has been blocked for traffic as well, Samaa TV reported.

