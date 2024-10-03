VIDEO: Huge Sinkhole Swallows 3 Vehicles In Lahore, Narrow Escape For Motorists

Viral video showing a massive sinkhole in Pakistan's Lahore | X

Lahore: A massive sinkhole in the middle of the road in Pakistan's Lahore injured three people after their car and a two-wheeler fell into the sinkhole on Monday (September 30). The massive sinkhole caused panic in the area and videos of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

A video that surfaced on X showed people trying to rescue two persons who fell into the hole with their car. A ladder was placed inside the sinkhole to help the people come out of it.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. In October last year, a major sinkhole appeared at the same place, reported Pakistani media. Three members of a family were injured after the car carrying them fell into the sinkhole.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital and underwent treatment due to the injuries.

Similar Incidents

Though India and Pakistan are not on the same page on most of the issues, going by the video of sinkhole in Lahore, it looks like the neighbouring countries for once might agree that the problem of sinkholes, potholes and craters on road is a common menace for both.

In September, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) vehicle fell into a big sinkhole near Samadhan Chowk on Laxmi Road. However, the driver showed presence of mind and quickly jumped off the vehicle to save himself.

After the incident was reported, the fire department and police officials arrived at the spot for the rescue operation and ensured no further damage was caused by the massive hole or crater.