Pune Video: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit, Driver Jumps To Save Himself

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) vehicle fell into a pit near Samadhan Chowk on Laxmi Road on the premises of Pune City Post Office. However, the driver showed presence of mind and quickly jumped off the vehicle to save himself.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Subhash Jadhav, fire officer, said, "The PMC suction septic tank vehicle went to clean the toilet near City Post premises, Samadhan Chowk. Suddenly, the soil caved in and the whole vehicle fell into the pit. Along with that, two motorcycles also fell into the hole. The driver of the septic tank vehicle jumped and saved his life. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred."