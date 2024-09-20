 Pune Video: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit, Driver Jumps To Save Himself
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit, Driver Jumps To Save Himself

Pune Video: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit, Driver Jumps To Save Himself

The incident occured on the premises of Pune City Post Office

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit, Driver Jumps To Save Himself | Sourced

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) vehicle fell into a pit near Samadhan Chowk on Laxmi Road on the premises of Pune City Post Office. However, the driver showed presence of mind and quickly jumped off the vehicle to save himself.

Watch Video:

Read Also
From Supriya Sule To Ajit Pawar, Here's How Politicians Reacted To EY Pune Employee Anna Sebastian's...
article-image

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Subhash Jadhav, fire officer, said, "The PMC suction septic tank vehicle went to clean the toilet near City Post premises, Samadhan Chowk. Suddenly, the soil caved in and the whole vehicle fell into the pit. Along with that, two motorcycles also fell into the hole. The driver of the septic tank vehicle jumped and saved his life. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred."

FPJ Shorts
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Dedicates Sajni To 'Baby Boo' Jacqueliene Fernandez: 'Our Love Story Is Today's Romeo Juliet'
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Dedicates Sajni To 'Baby Boo' Jacqueliene Fernandez: 'Our Love Story Is Today's Romeo Juliet'
NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Second Charge Sheet Against Six Accused
NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Second Charge Sheet Against Six Accused
CBSE Reschedules CTET 2024 Exam; Check Updated Schedule Here!
CBSE Reschedules CTET 2024 Exam; Check Updated Schedule Here!
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tech Mahindra Foundation and MVP Samaj Sign MoU to Establish Healthcare Academy in Nashik

Tech Mahindra Foundation and MVP Samaj Sign MoU to Establish Healthcare Academy in Nashik

Pune Video: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit, Driver Jumps To Save Himself

Pune Video: PMC Truck Falls Into Pit, Driver Jumps To Save Himself

MP Rajabhau Waje Opens Liaison Office in Nashik to Improve Public Access

MP Rajabhau Waje Opens Liaison Office in Nashik to Improve Public Access

Relatives Suspect Foul Play After Dhule Family of Four Found Dead, Suicide Note Recovered

Relatives Suspect Foul Play After Dhule Family of Four Found Dead, Suicide Note Recovered

Pune Shocker! 4 Men Arrested For Raping 2 Class IX Girls From Baramati

Pune Shocker! 4 Men Arrested For Raping 2 Class IX Girls From Baramati