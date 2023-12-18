 Video: Car Plows Into Parked Vehicle In US Prez Biden's Motorcade Outside Delaware Campaign Headquarters; Driver Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVideo: Car Plows Into Parked Vehicle In US Prez Biden's Motorcade Outside Delaware Campaign Headquarters; Driver Held

Video: Car Plows Into Parked Vehicle In US Prez Biden's Motorcade Outside Delaware Campaign Headquarters; Driver Held

The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady emerged unharmed following a collision between a car and an SUV, which was part of the president's motorcade, while stationed in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday night.

POTUS and FLOTUS emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 am (local time). FLOTUS entered the vehicle first, saying "Happy Holidays" to the pool. POTUS then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV.

Before this, in response to a shouted question about why he's losing to Trump in the polls, Biden says You're reading "the wrong polls.

Moments after responding, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters. There was a loud bang and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.

A man walking by loudly said, "Oh my gosh," when this happened.

Driver Held Immediately

Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver. He held his hands up and swiftly shuffled back to the van.

Before the incident, the pool was allowed to wait outside the van on the street corner next to the building housing the campaign headquarters. On a restroom break in the lobby of the building, your pooler could hear people singing a holiday song.

They joined the motorcade, which began rolling at 8:09. Potus arrived at the residence at 8:20 pm.

The President and First Lady dropped by their campaign headquarters to have dinner with staff.

Read Also
Mine Is Bigger Than Yours: Video Shows Biden Flaunting 'The Beast' Cadillac In Response To Xi...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Car Plows Into Parked Vehicle In US Prez Biden's Motorcade Outside Delaware Campaign...

Video: Car Plows Into Parked Vehicle In US Prez Biden's Motorcade Outside Delaware Campaign...

Pakistan: Massive Internet Outage Ahead Of PTI's 'Virtual Jalsa'; YouTube, Instagram, X & Facebook...

Pakistan: Massive Internet Outage Ahead Of PTI's 'Virtual Jalsa'; YouTube, Instagram, X & Facebook...

UK: Indian Student Gurashman Singh Bhatia Goes Missing From East London; BJP Leader Seeks...

UK: Indian Student Gurashman Singh Bhatia Goes Missing From East London; BJP Leader Seeks...

Israeli Hostages Were Waving White Flag, Called For Help In Hebrew Before Getting 'Mistakenly'...

Israeli Hostages Were Waving White Flag, Called For Help In Hebrew Before Getting 'Mistakenly'...

Kuwait's Ruling Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Dies At 86

Kuwait's Ruling Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Dies At 86