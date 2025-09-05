VIDEO: Brave Dog In Peru Bites Off Lit Dynamite Fuse To Save Family After Explosive Thrown Into Journalist’s Home |

Haural, Peru: A dog is being hailed as a lifesaver after she extinguished a lit stick of dynamite thrown into her family’s home, potentially preventing a fatal explosion.

The incident occurred at the residence of journalist Carlos Mesías Zárate, who suspects the attack was linked to his investigative reporting. The dog, named Manchis, chewed off the fuse seconds after the explosive was thrown through a damaged window above the main door. A CCTV footage of the entire incident surfaced on social media.

Have a look at it here:

This is Manchis. When someone threw a stick of dynamite into the entryway of her home earlier this week, she miraculously extinguished the lit fuse with her teeth before it detonated, preventing a massive tragedy. But she's not a trained bomb-sniffing dog or a K-9 unit with the… pic.twitter.com/VW30A5zlzN — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) August 27, 2025

CCTV Captures Moment Where Dog Intervenes

Security footage from the home shows a man approaching the property after being dropped off by a motorcycle taxi. The attacker lit a stick of dynamite and tossed it through the top of the front door, using a previously broken window to gain access. Moments later, Manchis is seen barking and running down the stairs toward the explosive. She bit off the burning fuse, stopping the device from detonating.

Carlos Mesías told La República, “They left him on a corner, he walked up to my house, lit the fuse, and threw it through the top of the door, which has a protected window that had been broken recently. He puts his hand in, throws the dynamite, and still looks out to see if it’s still lit.”

Police Initiate Probe

Upon discovering the unexploded dynamite lying in the hallway, Mesías immediately contacted the police. Officers instructed him not to touch the device. A specialised bomb disposal unit later removed the explosive safely. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a suspected act of intimidation against the journalist.

The attacker has not yet been identified, but the family’s review of CCTV footage showed clear evidence of premeditated action. Meanwhile, Mesías and his family have requested police protection following the attempted attack. Manchis, who is reportedly unharmed, remains with the family and is being recognised for her quick action that may have saved multiple lives.