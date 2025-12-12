'President's On Daily Aspirin Regimen': White House Breaks Silence After Speculations On Trump's 'Bruised & Bandaged Hands' Surface | VIDEO | X

Washington: The White House has clarified why bandages have repeatedly been seen on US President Donald Trump’s hand in recent days, attributing them to the sheer volume of handshakes he engages in.

The explanation comes after several images circulated online showed bandages and apparent bruising on Trump's hands, drawing online speculation about his health.

White House Defends President’s Condition

Responding to reporters’ questions, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the marks were not unusual given Trump’s schedule. “As for the bandages on the hand, we've also given you an explanation for that. The president is literally constantly shaking hands,” she said.

She added that Trump is on a daily aspirin regimen, something documented in previous physical evaluations. According to Leavitt, this could contribute to the bruising visible on his hand. Social media users have repeatedly posted Trump's pictures with what they described as “bruises” and suggested attempts to conceal them with makeup.

Have a look at Leavitt's statement here:

Q: Can you explain what's going on with the bandages on Trump's hand?



LEAVITT: We've given you an explanation. The president is literally constantly shaking hands. pic.twitter.com/np2SYrUgsD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

The discussion around the bandages adds to a series of online debates about the president’s physical condition. At 78, Trump is the oldest person ever elected to the office of US president and has frequently rejected claims that his abilities are diminishing.

Speculations began after Trump froze mid-sentence

Speculation regarding Trump's health intensified again on Wednesday after he appeared to freeze briefly while speaking to the media about recent US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. While discussing the central bank, he paused and stumbled over his words, saying, “We’re scheduled to be at 4 percent, which is pretty amazing because we have a, er, you know, a dead head fed... fed hair... I mean, this guy... the head of the Federal Reserve is a stiff.”

The moment circulated widely on social platforms and added to ongoing scrutiny. Trump later posted a lengthy message on Truth Social, calling media reports examining his health “sedition, maybe even treason.”

In October, Trump underwent a medical check-up that included an MRI scan. His doctor stated at the time that the president was in excellent health.

This latest clarification from the White House seeks to put to rest questions about the bandages but is unlikely to end wider discussion around Trump’s health.