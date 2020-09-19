USA: TikTok sues Trump administration to block the app ban from Sunday

Video-sharing social networking platform TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order.

As per the report by Bloomberg, the company has asked a judge to block the Trump administration from enacting a ban on the app.

TikTok also said it felt disappointed with the decision announced by the US Commerce Department blocking the download and update of the company's popular application starting Sunday.

"We disagree with the decision from the Commerce Department, and are disappointed that it stands to block new app downloads from Sunday and ban the use of the TikTok app in the US from November 12," a TikTok representative said in a statement acquired by Xinhua.

"Our community of 100 million U.S. users love TikTok because it's a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection," the Los Angeles-based tech company said, "and we're committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform."

The US Commerce Department said on Friday that as of Sunday, any moves to distribute or maintain TikTok on app stores such as Apple App Store and Google Play Store will be prohibited, and a more extensive ban against the app would be applied from November 12.

TikTok's users who have already downloaded the app may continue using it, but they will not be able to download updated versions from Sunday.

According to the company, as of June, the total number of TikTok's monthly active users in the country soared to 91,937,040, and based on quarterly usage, 100 million Americans used the app.