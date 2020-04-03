U.S. weekly jobless claims set second straight record as COVID-19 paralyzes economic activity

WASHINGTON -- The number of initial jobless claims in the United States soared to reach 6.65 million last week, doubling the record set a week earlier, as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ripples across the country.

In the week ending March 28, the number of people filing for U.S. unemployment benefits spiked by 3,341,000 to 6,648,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday.

The newly released number came after the figure spiked by 3 million to reach a record 3.3 million in the previous week.

To put it into perspective, the staggering figure is several times more than the initial jobless claims of 695,000 during the deep recession in October 1982, and 665,000 during the financial crisis in March 2009.

"Today's initial jobless claims reflect the accelerating closure of commerce as Americans quickly embrace social distancing and face stay at home orders in a rapidly widening number of states," said Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.

As the novel coronavirus continues to sweep across the country, some 40 states have ordered residents to stay at home unless necessary, including the heavily hit New York, New Jersey, Michigan, California, and Louisiana.

Non-essential businesses, such as theaters, museums, gyms, and shopping malls are largely shut down, and restaurants and bars are asked to avoid in-person dining, effectively paralyzing the consumption-driven U.S. economy.