'US Territory Est 2026': Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated US Map Including Canada, Venezuela & Greenland

Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated US Map Including Canada, Venezuela & Greenland

Washington DC: The United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (January 20) posted an AI-generated image on his Truth Social account showing the map with Greenland, Venezuela and Canada as part of the United States. In the AI image, the US President was seen sitting in his Oval Office with NATO leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Meanwhile, in another post, Trump was seen hoisting the US flag in Greenland with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio standing next to him with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026".

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:00 AM EST 01.20.26



President Trump posts a photo holding the U.S. flag along with JD Vance and Marco Rubio that indicates that Greenland will become U.S. territory sometime in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ogKImcFd3W — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

The images were shared by Trump amid the ongoing war with European leaders over his plans to takeover Greenland from Denmark. Earlier on Tuesday, reports also surfaced that the US will deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft at the Pituffik Space Base, Greenland.

The move will escalate tensions between the US and the European nations over Trump's move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. NORAD said that the aircraft will arrive at the base to support various long-planned activities. They also said that this action is taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland.

"North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland. Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defence cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark," NORAD said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, US forces launched airstrikes on Venezuela's capital Caracas and captured President Niclas Maduro and his wife. Both were flown to New York on a military aircraft.

Meanwhile, after assuming charge as the US President, Trump started saying that Canada would soon become the 51st US state. Shortly after winning the elections, PM Mark Carney in May during his first press conference, had criticised Trump for his remarks and emphasised that his election victory and the votes he received demonstrate Canadians' clear desire for independence.