US President Donald Trump Has ‘Very Good’ Telephone Call With NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Regarding Greenland

US President Donald Trump | X

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had a “very good” telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding Greenland.

The US President also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum. However, he did not specify who the various parties were.

Taking to Truth Social, he said, "I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security."

He further said, "There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees! The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World - And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH."

Earlier on Monday, Trump said the United States would push the issue of acquiring Greenland at this week’s Davos Economic Forum, arguing that Denmark is unable to protect the territory.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Trump shared a screenshot of a private text message from French President Emmanuel Macron, which showed both diplomatic alignment and disagreement between the two leaders.

In the message, Macron wrote, “We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.”