Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov | X @ANI

Amid escalating criticism of the Western-led rules-based global order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday said that "the West’s world order rules don’t exist anymore; it is the law of the strongest."

Lavrov emphasised the emergence of a multipolar world order, underscoring the enduring Russia-India-China (RIC) framework as a foundational element that eventually paved the way for the formation of BRICS.

His comments reflect Russia’s broader effort to deepen ties with the Global South through groupings like BRICS, which expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE.

Moscow sees this bloc as a way to boost economic self-reliance among member states and gradually reduce dependence on Western-dominated financial systems.