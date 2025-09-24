US State Department Confirms Policy Of 'Complete' Denuclearisation Of North Korea

Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un | Photo: AP

Washington: A State Department spokesperson reaffirmed the United States' policy of pursuing the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un voiced openness to engaging with Washington if it drops its demand for the North's denuclearisation.

"(We can) confirm the US policy of the complete denuclearization of North Korea," the spokesperson said on Tuesday, in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.

During a speech to the North's parliament over the weekend, Kim indicated his openness to conditional dialogue with Washington, noting that he personally has a "good memory" of US President Donald Trump -- a statement that raised expectations for a potential resumption of summitry between the two leaders.

Trump has also voiced hope to meet Kim this year, adding to speculation that he could seek to reengage with Kim during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in South Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju on October 31-November 1.

Some observers said that Trump's attention could pivot to North Korea in pursuit of a peace deal amid his perceived campaign to secure a Nobel Peace Prize. He has claimed that he has ended seven wars since taking office in January, including the conflicts between Israel and Iran and between India and Pakistan.

Trump's personal diplomacy during his first term led to three meetings between him and Kim -- in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.

