US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to India on March 1 to participate in G20 foreign ministers meeting

Next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit India to attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting and meet with top Indian officials to reaffirm America's close relationship with that nation.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 of last year.

Blinken will fly to New Delhi on March 1

According to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Thursday, Blinken will fly to New Delhi on March 1 to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which will put a strong emphasis on multilateralism and deeper cooperation in areas like food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment.

"He (Blinken) will meet with Indian government officials and civil society to reaffirm our strong partnership," Price said.

The US Secretary of State would be in India till March 3.

Bilken will reach India after his trip to 2 Central Asian nations

Blinken will reach India after his trip to two Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - beginning February 28.

On February 28, he will visit Astana, Kazakhstan, where he will meet with senior Kazakh officials to deepen bilateral cooperation.

In order to reaffirm the United States' commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries as well as to work with the region on finding solutions to common global challenges, he said he will then take part in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states.

The C5+1 Ministerial will concentrate on strengthening cooperation between the United States, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan in the areas of economics, energy, the environment, and security.

