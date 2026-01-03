 US: Private Helicopter Crashes In Arizona Mountains, Killing All 4 Onboard
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Private Helicopter Crashes In Arizona Mountains, Killing All 4 Onboard

US: Private Helicopter Crashes In Arizona Mountains, Killing All 4 Onboard

A private helicopter crashed Friday in Arizona’s mountainous Telegraph Canyon, killing all four aboard—a 59-year-old pilot and three women aged 21-22. The crash may have been caused by the helicopter striking a recreational slackline stretched across the canyon. Authorities, including the FAA and NTSB, are investigating. Flights were temporarily restricted for safety.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
US: Private Helicopter Crashes In Arizona Mountains, Killing All 4 Onboard | X @PinalCSO

Superior(US): A private helicopter crashed Friday in a mountainous area of Arizona, killing all four people aboard, officials said.

Those killed were the 59-year-old pilot, two 21-year-old women and a 22-year-old woman, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a post on the social platform X. Their names have not been released.

About The Crash

The crash took place around 11 am near Telegraph Canyon, about 64 miles (103 kilometres) east of Phoenix, the sheriff's office said. It may have been caused when the helicopter hit a "recreational slackline" that was more than half a mile (more than a kilometre) long and strung across the mountains, the office said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally

"An eyewitness who called 911 reported seeing the helicopter strike a portion of the line before falling to the bottom of the canyon," the sheriff's office said.

Read Also
'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur...
article-image

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The helicopter had taken off from an airport in the town of Queen Creek, about 29 miles (47 kilometres) west of the canyon. It took crews several hours to travel by foot to the remote area where the helicopter crashed.

Flights were temporarily restricted over the area due to safety reasons, according to the sheriff's office.

"Our prayers are with the victims and their families," the sheriff's office said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Unrest: Khokon Chandra Das, Hindu Businessman Who Was Stabbed & Set Fire On New Year Eve,...

Bangladesh Unrest: Khokon Chandra Das, Hindu Businessman Who Was Stabbed & Set Fire On New Year Eve,...

Venezuela Accuses US Of Attacking Military & Civilian Sites In Multiple States Amid Explosions In...

Venezuela Accuses US Of Attacking Military & Civilian Sites In Multiple States Amid Explosions In...

Venezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen...

Venezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen...

Venezuela: Multiple Explosions Reported In Caracas, Nicolas Maduro Govt Accuss US Of Attacking...

Venezuela: Multiple Explosions Reported In Caracas, Nicolas Maduro Govt Accuss US Of Attacking...

US: Private Helicopter Crashes In Arizona Mountains, Killing All 4 Onboard

US: Private Helicopter Crashes In Arizona Mountains, Killing All 4 Onboard