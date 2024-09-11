US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO

Kamala Harris And Donald Trump | X

On September 10, 2024, the US presidential debate featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump unfolded over an hour and 45 minutes with two commercial breaks. As the election day approaches on November 5, both candidates seized this opportunity to challenge and counter each other's positions on a range of critical issues.

A notable moment occurred when Kamala Harris, stepping onto the stage, extended a handshake to Donald Trump. This gesture, in light of the fact that the two had never met before, set the tone for a debate marked by high tension and frequent confrontations. Harris’s approach contrasted sharply with Trump’s more combative style.

One standout feature of the debate was Donald Trump's role as an entertainer. His responses were marked by high levels of excitement and provocation. For instance, when Harris criticized the low attendance at his rallies, Trump retorted with claims that people were bused in to attend her rallies, a clear exaggeration but indicative of his flair for dramatic and entertaining responses. His lively and often controversial remarks provided a stark contrast to the more measured discourse typically seen in debates.

Kamala Harris, in contrast, came across as highly prepared and rehearsed. Her responses were expected and delivered with a sense of predictability, reflecting a well-practiced approach. Harris addressed a range of issues from the economy, where she criticized Trump's handling of unemployment rates, to reproductive rights following the Roe v. Wade overturn. Her prepared responses included strong points on border security, immigration, and international conflicts such as the Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars.

Despite Trump’s nationalist rhetoric, his appeal to undecided voters through promises of restoring American power on the global stage was evident. Exaggeration and caricature played a significant role in the debate. For example, Harris criticized Trump's stance on abortion, arguing that the policies would harm even victims of rape and incest. Trump, in return, exaggerated Harris’s position by suggesting that she supported extreme measures like late-term abortions and infanticide. This exaggeration, while not factually accurate, added a layer of drama to the debate, making it more engaging for viewers.

The debate was moderated by ABC anchors who played a crucial role in maintaining the structure of the discussion. Their interventions were timely and precise, addressing issues that the candidates avoided or deflected, even coming to the rescue of candidates with fact checks when opponents made inaccurate claims.

In final analysis, this was Kamala’s turn to bloom, and she didn’t lose the opportunity as she hammered her way into the debate hitting the ground running and didn’t lose momentum. Trump’s rebuttals albeit entertaining lacked conviction.