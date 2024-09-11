 Did Kamala Harris Cheat During Presidential Debate With Trump? Netizens Suspect VP Wearing An Audio Transmitter Disguised As Earring; Check Visuals
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDid Kamala Harris Cheat During Presidential Debate With Trump? Netizens Suspect VP Wearing An Audio Transmitter Disguised As Earring; Check Visuals

Did Kamala Harris Cheat During Presidential Debate With Trump? Netizens Suspect VP Wearing An Audio Transmitter Disguised As Earring; Check Visuals

Speculations have surfaced as to whether Kamala Harris cheated and had external help during the Presidential Debate on stage.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has been the buzz in the fashion world too. Her campaign trail outfits oozed confidence, were all noteworthy and her attire on the day of the Presidential Debate with Donald Trump made quite a statement. But what caught a few netizens' eyes were the pair of earrings she accessorised her outfit with.

Kamala Harris can be seen wearing a statement white pearl earring that complimented her power suit. Netizens suspect that the pearl earring she adorned was actually an audio transmitter. Speculations have surfaced as to whether Kamala Harris cheated and had external help during the Presidential Debate on stage.

Instagram/Nova H1 Earrings

What caused the speculations?

The debate around Harris's fake earrings began when an X (formerly twitter) user compared the earrings the VP was wearing to a audio earring by the brand Nova H1. The Nova H1 audionearrings are the first wireless earphones embedded in a pair of pearl earrings on a gold- or silver-plated clip.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 72 Bappa Idols Immersed Till Noon
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support

The X user posted a zoomed in picture of harris next to the Nova H1 earrings to compare them and captioned his post, "KAMALA HARRIS EXPOSED FOR WEARING EARPIECE IN DEBATE *PROOF She is seen wearing an earring developed by Nova Audio Earrings first seen at CES 2023. This earring has audio transmission capabilities and acts as a discreet earpiece."

How did netizens react to this speculation?

Netizens are divided between Trump supporters and Harris supporters. Netizens supporting the former president appear to be the overwhelming force behind the new 'arena' of speculation across the internet while those with neutral opinions are seen defending Kamala saying that those earrings do not look the same like the Nova H1 audio earrings.

X (Twitter)

An X user commented against Harris saying,"That explains how she could recite so many obvious monologues. She only needed her puppeteer." Another user commented saying, "I was very suspicious of those earrings. I can't believe how crooked they are. No wonder she sounded so smooth, she was getting instruction from her team."

X (Twitter)

On the contrary, an X user defended Kamala by mentioning that the earrings she is wearing were from Tiffany and not the audio earrings. She even shared the link to those Tiffany earrings.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump today outlined contrasting plans for the country on abortion, foreign policy, national security, immigration and American democracy as they came face to face for the first time for perhaps their only debate before the much anticipated November's presidential election.

Kamala Harris, the current vice-president, entered the campaign fray after President Joe Biden ruled himself out of the presidential race in July.

Former president Donald Trump is confident to return to the office after facing a loss in the 2020 election.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan Wears ₹41 Crores Watch Embedded With 714 Diamonds; Know More About The 'Billionaire...

Salman Khan Wears ₹41 Crores Watch Embedded With 714 Diamonds; Know More About The 'Billionaire...

Did Kamala Harris Cheat During Presidential Debate With Trump? Netizens Suspect VP Wearing An Audio...

Did Kamala Harris Cheat During Presidential Debate With Trump? Netizens Suspect VP Wearing An Audio...

5 Signs Of A Suicidal Person You Shouldn't Ignore

5 Signs Of A Suicidal Person You Shouldn't Ignore

Alia Bhatt Set To Make Paris Fashion Week Debut, To Walk Alongside Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner &...

Alia Bhatt Set To Make Paris Fashion Week Debut, To Walk Alongside Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner &...

Is Vaping Worse Than Smoking Cigarettes? Know Its Effect On Health

Is Vaping Worse Than Smoking Cigarettes? Know Its Effect On Health