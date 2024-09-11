Did Kamala Harris Cheat During Presidential Debate With Trump? Netizens Suspect VP Wearing An Audio Transmitter Disguised As Earring; Check Visuals

Instagram

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has been the buzz in the fashion world too. Her campaign trail outfits oozed confidence, were all noteworthy and her attire on the day of the Presidential Debate with Donald Trump made quite a statement. But what caught a few netizens' eyes were the pair of earrings she accessorised her outfit with.

Kamala Harris can be seen wearing a statement white pearl earring that complimented her power suit. Netizens suspect that the pearl earring she adorned was actually an audio transmitter. Speculations have surfaced as to whether Kamala Harris cheated and had external help during the Presidential Debate on stage.

Instagram/Nova H1 Earrings

What caused the speculations?

The debate around Harris's fake earrings began when an X (formerly twitter) user compared the earrings the VP was wearing to a audio earring by the brand Nova H1. The Nova H1 audionearrings are the first wireless earphones embedded in a pair of pearl earrings on a gold- or silver-plated clip.

The X user posted a zoomed in picture of harris next to the Nova H1 earrings to compare them and captioned his post, "KAMALA HARRIS EXPOSED FOR WEARING EARPIECE IN DEBATE *PROOF She is seen wearing an earring developed by Nova Audio Earrings first seen at CES 2023. This earring has audio transmission capabilities and acts as a discreet earpiece."

BUSTED! SHE'S WEARING EARPHONE EARRINGS



NOVA H1 Audio Earrings - the first and only wireless earphones embedded in a pair of pearl earrings on a gold- or silver-plated clip.



LOOK AT HER EARRINGS! Busted! pic.twitter.com/gJYwbXQWmU — The Truth About Vaccines (@TTAVOfficial) September 11, 2024

How did netizens react to this speculation?

Netizens are divided between Trump supporters and Harris supporters. Netizens supporting the former president appear to be the overwhelming force behind the new 'arena' of speculation across the internet while those with neutral opinions are seen defending Kamala saying that those earrings do not look the same like the Nova H1 audio earrings.

X (Twitter)

An X user commented against Harris saying,"That explains how she could recite so many obvious monologues. She only needed her puppeteer." Another user commented saying, "I was very suspicious of those earrings. I can't believe how crooked they are. No wonder she sounded so smooth, she was getting instruction from her team."

X (Twitter)

Kamala Harris wasn’t wearing Nova H1 earring headphones. Quit lying to yourselves. She’s wearing Tiffany Hardwear pearl earrings. See how the Nova earrings only have one stalk coming off of them? See how Kamala’s has two? They’re not even the same thing. pic.twitter.com/zfTXRjEfDr — Daulton (@DaultonVenglar) September 11, 2024

On the contrary, an X user defended Kamala by mentioning that the earrings she is wearing were from Tiffany and not the audio earrings. She even shared the link to those Tiffany earrings.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump today outlined contrasting plans for the country on abortion, foreign policy, national security, immigration and American democracy as they came face to face for the first time for perhaps their only debate before the much anticipated November's presidential election.

Kamala Harris, the current vice-president, entered the campaign fray after President Joe Biden ruled himself out of the presidential race in July.

Former president Donald Trump is confident to return to the office after facing a loss in the 2020 election.